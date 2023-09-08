The 8 players who left Bradford City at the end of last season and where they are now

Bradford City will be keen to fight it out at the top-end of the division after missing out on promotion in the 2022/23 campaign.

The summer transfer window saw players move on to pave the way for fresh additions to Mark Hughes’ squad.

Bradford City opted against offering new deals to eight players, opening the door for them to head out at the end of the season. Here, we take a look at those former Bantams and where they are now…

Abo Eisa

Eisa’s time at Bradford City but since heading to Grimsby Town, he’s been a big hit. He has started all six League Two games so far and has four goals and an assist to his name.

Adam Clayton

Midfield veteran Clayton only spent a matter of months at Valley Parade, joining in January before his summer exit. He’s now on the books with Rochdale in the National League.

Charlie Wood

20-year-old attacker Wood came through the ranks at Valley Parade and spent time out on loan in the lower leagues but now, he’s without a club.

Cole Roberts

It wasn’t easy to pin down the whereabouts of the youngster after his Bradford City exit but there is a Cole Roberts on the books at Pickering Town, who signed him in August.

Jack Wilson

Wilson is another young player who left the Bantams in the summer. He also dropped into non-league with Brighouse Town.

Kian Scales

Leeds-born attacking midfielder Scales played 27 times for Bradford City before his summer exit. He’s signed for Scunthorpe United, where he has found a regular starting role in the National League North.

Oscar Threlkeld

Experienced defender Threlkeld is another player released by Bradford who remains without a club. The 29-year-old has a good amount of EFL outings to his name and could prove a shrewd signing for a National League team.

Yann Songo’o

Last but not least, Songo’o linked up with Derek Adams once again at Morecambe. The Cameroonian has started all six league games with the Shrimps, playing the full 90 minutes on five occasions.