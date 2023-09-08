The 5 Notts County players who left at the end of last season and where they are now

Notts County endured a tough first day of the season against Sutton United but they’ve gone undefeated since then, rising to the top of the League Two table after hitting an impressive run of form.

They managed to maintain the core group that won promotion while adding some fresh faces and offloading a few, some of whom left upon the expiry of their contract at the end of last season. Here, we look at those who left upon the climax of the campaign and where they are now…

Ruben Rodrigues

Portuguese forward Rodrigues was the most notable departure from Meadow Lane this summer. He was offered new terms with County but he made the decision to move on instead, landing a move to League One with Oxford United.

The 26-year-old has played six times in the league since, chipping in with one assist.

Ed Francis

Defender Francis has been well-travelled over the course of his career and ended up joining County in 2021. He spent the tail end of last season on loan with Gateshead and returned there on a free transfer after his contract expired.

Frank Vincent

Former Bournemouth midfielder Vincent also returned to the National League, linking up with Dagenham & Redbridge. He’s played seven times in the league since then.

Kairo Mitchell

25-year-old striker Kairo Mitchell is the last of the previous permanent players to have moved on and he too dropped to the fifth-tier. He signed a two-year deal with Rochdale, where he has two goals in seven games.

Archie Mair

Play-off final hero Mair was only at the club on loan but upon the end of his temporary deal, he returned to parent club Norwich City. The Scottish shot-stopper is in the National League again after signing for Gateshead on a season-long deal.