The 14 players who left Portsmouth at the end of last season and where they are now

Portsmouth underwent a significant rebuild in the summer, with free transfer exits paving the way for John Mousinho to shape the squad to his liking.

Portsmouth are without defeat in League One after six matches and the hope will be that they’ll only get stronger as this new-look squad gels and relationships are formed across the pitch.

A whole host of players were let go at the end of last season, 14 to be exact. Here, we look at those who left the club and where they now…

Clark Robertson

Of those to leave, defender Robertson certainly made the most left-field move. Having spent his entire career in Scotland or England, the 29-year-old joined Israeli side FC Ashdod on a permanent basis.

Michael Jacobs

Creative midfielder Jacobs stayed on English shores but dropped to the National League, linking up with ex-Pompey boss Paul Cook at Chesterfield.

Louis Thompson

Thompson was snapped up by promotion winners Stevenage, where he now plays alongside his brother Nathan, who departed Peterborough United over the summer.

Ryan Tunnicliffe

Of those to be let go by Portsmouth, midfielder Tunnicliffe is among the players without a club.

Kieron Freeman

Like the earlier mentioned Jacobs, Freeman has dropped to the National League. He has been signed by Oldham Athletic.

Jay Mingi

The Jay Mingi saga dragged on over much of the second half of the season and into the summer. Ultimately, he left without penning a new deal and has since been snapped up by Colchester United, who had to pay a five-figure compensation fee for his services.

Jayden Reid

Young winger Reid endured an injury-hit time at Portsmouth and is without a club after his exit. The hope will be that he can land a new club and stay fit in an effort to maximise his potential.

Alfie Bridgman

Maltese youngster Bridgman had caught the eye out on loan with Bognor Regis and with two Portsmouth appearances to his name, some thought he might get a first-team shot. However, he was released and has since joined Eastbourne Borough in the National League South.

Dan Gifford

Gifford never played for Portsmouth’s first-team but he was another tipped for a bright future. The 19-year-old has also headed to the National League South, joining Farnborough.

Ronan Curtis

Ronan Curtis has been a long-term absentee while recovering with an ACL injury and as a result, he is still without a club. The former Portsmouth star is going through rehab at the club’s training ground still and Mousinho has said he could yet have a future with Pompey despite turning down the reduced terms offered in the summer.

There was also some academy departures. Here’s where they are after their exits…

Jamie Howell – without club

Gabriel Kamavuako – without club

Adam Payce – Farnborough

Elliott Simpson – without club