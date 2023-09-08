Stockport County team news and predicted XI to face AFC Wimbledon

Stockport County return to League Two action this weekend with an away trip to AFC Wimbledon.

Stockport County have made a slow start to the new season and will be eager to hit some form to rise up the table.

The Hatters drew 3-3 at home to Crawley Town last time out at home and were 2-0 up in that game before their opponents fought their way back.

Dave Challinor’s side have won once in their opening six league outings and find themselves in 20th position.

Team news

The two main absentees for Stockport are striking pair Jack Stretton and Kyle Wootton and the duo are still both out of action.

Ryan Johnson, Joe Lewis and Connor Evans are all on loan at Wimbledon from the Hatters and are not available to face their parent club.

Starting XI

Hinchcliffe (GK)

Knoyle

Wright

Horsfall

Touray

Rydel

Collar

Croasdale

Powell

Madden

Barry

Louie Barry has been a standout player for Stockport so far this season and has been a hit since his summer loan switch from Aston Villa in the Premier League. If they can keep him fit, they will fancy their chances turning results around over the next few weeks.

Nick Powell will be eager to hit the ground running after his eye-catching switch and the former Manchester United man is still yet to score for his new club. He has the quality to light up the league and is someone who Challinor will be looking to get the best out of.

The Hatters haven’t clicked yet this term and pressure could start to mount if they are to lose at Wimbledon. Johnnie Jackson’s side are no pushovers and find themselves in 5th place after picking up 10 points so far.