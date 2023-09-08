Barnsley boss Neill Collins has left the door open to free agent additions at Oakwell after the summer transfer window slammed shut last week.

Barnsley had a busy summer transfer window as new boss Collins shaped the squad to his liking.

There was a late exit for key defender and club captain Liam Kitching though. The move came that late in the day that there was no time for the Tykes to bring in a replacement, meaning they’ll have to fare with what they’ve got or dip into the free transfer market.

Now, Collins has been quizzed on the possibility of moving for a free agent. Speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle, he said:

“There’s always a chance.

“Right now we probably have a group that we need to give opportunities to. They need to feel that, if they are not playing, they could be the next one in.

“But we wouldn’t be doing our jobs if we didn’t keep a close eye on that and see if there is anyone who can make us better. My job is to make the team better on the field but we feel right now that we can do that best with what we’ve got.”

Mael de Gevigney came in as a replacement for Mads Andersen, joining the likes of Conor McCarthy, Robbie Cundy and Jamie McCart (loan) as the more senior options at the back.

Jordan Williams has adapted well to a right centre-back role though and Kacper Lopata has found regular minutes since his arrival from Woking. Jack Shepherd – initially signed as an U21s option from Pontefract Colleries – has found minutes in recent weeks too.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Time will tell…

Lopata and Shepherd have both earned their opportunities since signing and with other options still on the books, it might be that Barnsley don’t need to sign another centre-back despite the late loss of Kitching.

If injuries strike though or if some dip in form, it could be nice to have another player on the books just in case.

There is an issue with signing free agents at this stage though. The majority of free agents will have been out of the game since the end of last season, meaning they won’t have had a pre-season to get their fitness and match sharpness up. It will be down to Barnsley and Collins to weigh up whether it is worth moving for a player in that position if they do feel the need to bring in another body further down the line.