Robinson, 42, has been out of work since leaving Leeds United in the summer.

He served as Sam Allardyce’s assistant manager at Elland Road, the first time he has held such a role since 2007. However, they were unable to guide the Whites to safety and the club were ultimately relegated to the Championship.

It hasn’t taken too long for Robinson to be linked with a return to management though with rumours of interest from League One strugglers Fleetwood Town emerging earlier this week.

Now though, Football Insider have reported that Robinson has turned down a job offer from the club.

The same outlet reported the Cod Army’s interest and said that the former MK Dons, Oxford United and Charlton Athletic boss had emerged as frontrunner for the position. However, Robinson has now turned down the approach, dealing Fleetwood an unwanted blow in their search for a new manager.

The hunt for a new boss

After parting ways with Scott Brown following a dismal start to the season, Fleetwood Town will be hopeful of getting a new boss in as soon as possible. The international break is a good time to hunt for a new manager but time will tell if they can get their manager in before next Saturday’s return to action against Oxford United.

It seems Robinson is one name the Cod Army will have to cross off their list though after this latest update.

He would’ve been a solid appointment given his experience managing in the EFL but now, the club will have no choice but to turn their attentions to other contenders in their search for Brown’s replacement.