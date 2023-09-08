Fleetwood Town are set to name Lee Johnson as their new manager after Scott Brown’s sacking, as per TEAMtalk.

Johnson is a manager EFL fans will be more than familiar with.

The 42-year-old started out at Oldham Athletic before leaving for Barnsley, where he remained for just under a year. Bristol City then came calling and Jonson spent over four years there before his exit in the summer of 2020.

Spells with Sunderland and Hibernian have followed but after the latter made a poor start to the season, Johnson was sacked and is now without a job.

He’s now poised for a return to the game though with TEAMtalk stating that Fleetwood Town are set to name him as their new boss. They parted ways with Scott Brown and have moved quickly to get a new manager in before their return to action against Oxford United next weekend.

Johnson impressed in his interview and as a result, he’s been offered the job at Highbury Stadium.

The hunt for a new manager

Fleetwood Town have been looking to move quickly for a new boss. Karl Robinson had emerged as the frontrunner but it was reported this morning that he had turned down the offer – these claims were echoed in TEAMtalk’s report.

Barrow boss Pete Wild was also mentioned as someone admired by the Cod Army but with Johnson rumoured to be coming in, it seems the Bluebirds won’t have to worry about losing their popular manager just yet.

Johnson brings bags of EFL pedigree with him and the hope will be that after a tough time at Hibernian, he can lead Fleetwood Town away from the relegation zone and up the League One table.