Charlton Athletic striker Miles Leaburn was the subject of bids from the Championship and Germany over the summer, the South London Press has said.

Charlton Athletic man Leaburn has come through the club’s youth ranks and broken into the first-team plans at The Valley.

He made his breakthrough last season, thoroughly impressing on his step up. He notched 13 goals and three assists in 40 games across all competitions and after an injury in pre-season, Leaburn made an impressive return to the starting XI earlier this week.

He only played 45 minutes in the EFL Trophy loss to Crawley Town but he managed a goal and an assist.

Having found such success on the senior stage at just 19, it has now emerged that bids came in for Leaburn this summer.

The South London Press has reported that the young striker was among the Charlton Athletic players to be the subject of bids. There were offers from the Championship and over in Germany, but none of the moves came to fruition and Leaburn remains with the Addicks.

One to watch in January?

Charlton Athletic have seen a number of academy graduates make high profile moves after they proved themselves at The Valley and with Leaburn starting his senior career in prolific fashion, it might not be long before he heads up the divisions either.

He’s a towering presence at the top of the pitch and with a solid goal record at just 19, a strong few months before January Amy well prompt further interest in his services.

It will be intriguing to see if the Championship and German interest re-emerges too after their summer offers. Until then though, Leaburn’s focus will be getting himself back in the starting XI and finding goalscoring form upon his return to fitness.