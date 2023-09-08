Bradford City team news and predicted XI to face Grimsby Town

Bradford City are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Grimsby Town in League Two.

Bradford City drew 0-0 away at Mansfield Town last time out and will have their sights set on getting three points against the Mariners.

Mark Hughes’ side have picked up eight points from their first six league outings and are sat in 15th position in the league table.

The Yorkshire side made the play-offs in the last campaign but ended up losing at the semi-finals stage to eventual winners Carlisle United.

Team news

As per the Telegraph & Argus, striker Tyler Smith has emerged as a doubt for the hosts after picking up an injury in training and he will be assessed.

Andy Cook, Alex Pattison and Clarke Oduor are out of action. On a more positive note, Kevin McDonald is back in contention to play.

Predicted XI

Lewis (GK)

Halliday

Platt

Stubbs

Kelly

Richards

Smallwood

Osadebe

Walker

Derbyshire

Tulloch

Smith’s potential absence could provide Rayhaan Tulloch a chance to lead the line from the start. He has joined Bradford on loan from West Brom in the Championship and will be eager to show what he can do.

Hughes also has other options at the top end of the pitch such as the experienced Matt Derbyshire. Andy Cook is a big miss for the Bantams and his goals in the last campaign were a key reason behind why they were able to finish in the top seven. Nevertheless, it is now a chance for someone else to step up.

Grimsby head to Valley Parade in confident mood after beating Gillingham 2-0 at home last weekend. Paul Hurst’s side are 12th in the table and could rise into the play-offs if they win on Saturday, assuming other results go their way.

The game kicks-off at 12.30.