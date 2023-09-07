MK Dons host Notts County in League Two this weekend.

MK Dons come into this weekend’s game against Notts County looking to bounce back from defeat to Crewe Alexandra.

Graham Alexander’s side have started well with four wins in six League Two games but after falling to a 3-1 away loss last time out, a return to form will be the aim. The Dons have had the benefit of a week without an EFL Trophy game, so they’ve had the full week to prepare for the visit of Luke Williams’ Magpies.

After their return to the Football League began with a dismal opening day loss to Sutton United, Notts County have really found their footing. Williams’ side are unbeaten in five league games and have won four of those, moving them to the top of the table.

Like MK Dons, they had no cup game in the week so should be fresh and ready for this tough tie.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Notts County and MK Dons occupy 1st and 2nd coming into this weekend’s games and I wouldn’t be surprised if they’re both still right up there come the end of the season.

“MK should be determined to bounce back from last weekend. They had the game in their hands but Crewe took advantage of a poor second half and secured the win. Notts County will punish them too if they’re not at the races, so Alexander and his side will need to be on their game.

“County have looked great since that terrible opening day and they could find some joy again here. I think it’ll be a close one though and there might not be anything to split the two.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 2-2 Notts County

Luke Phelps

“Huge clash at the top of the League Two table right here.

“This game should be the one to watch this weekend and it could go either way. But what’s interesting about these two sides is that they have pretty woeful defensive records for promotion-chasing sides, so I’m thinking goals.

“MK Dons have a perfect home record whilst Notts County have a somewhat mediocre away record so far this season, so I’m definitely leaning towards the home side here.

“I’ll predict an MK Dons win, but an enthralling game nonetheless.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 4-3 Notts County