Wrexham host Doncaster Rovers in League Two this weekend.

Wrexham welcome Doncaster Rovers to the Racecourse Ground on Saturday, with the Welsh club going in search of a third-straight win in all competitions.

They overcame Newcastle United’s U21 side in the EFL Trophy in midweek after a positive 1-0 win at Tranmere Rovers in the league to leave them in 13th place of the League Two table ahead of this weekend.

Doncaster meanwhile sit in last place. They’ve put just two point on the board this season but they’ll be hoping to build on a goalless draw v Swindon Town in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Times are very tough for Doncaster Rovers. They’re struggling to get any kind of momentum going but after a decent performance v Everton in the cup, and a point v Swindon, there’s some signs that their fortunes are improving.

“Wrexham meanwhile are starting to come good. It’s taken them a bit of time but they’re looking sharper every week, and they’ll really fancy themselves at home against strugglers Doncaster.

“I think this could be an enjoyable afternoon for the Welsh club.”

Score prediction: Wrexham 3-0 Doncaster Rovers

James Ray

“If there’s a side Wrexham could really put a few past this weekend, it’s Doncaster.

“Grant McCann has had a tough start on his return but the problems run deeper at the club. Time will tell if he can turn things around after a winless first six games but away to Wrexham, it could be another challenging afternoon.

“Wrexham’s potency in attack is no secret, it’s just a case of whether or not they can keep goals out at the other end. Against Doncaster they should fancy their chances of doing so, so I’ll go for a fairly comfortable home win. A clean sheet might elude them though.”

Score prediction: Wrexham 3-1 Doncaster Rovers