‘There was a phone call’: Rotherham United boss reveals summer interest in 27-year-old

Rotherham United’s Cohen Bramall had interest over the summer, says Matt Taylor, but there was ‘nothing official’.

Rotherham United, in the end, enjoyed a fairly strong summer transfer window.

The Millers broke their transfer record twice this summer, spending big on the likes of Sam Nombe and Christ Tiehi, whilst also making good use of both the free and loan markets.

Chiedozie Ogbene was the big player departure for Rotherham this summer; he left as a free agent at the end of last season and eventually signed for Luton Town.

Taylor’s side managed to keep their under-contract players, though the Millers boss has since revealed that Bramall had interest late in the window.

He told Rotherham Advertiser of the 27-year-old:

“There was a phone call; nothing official.”

The left-back signed from Lincoln City ahead of last season and went on to play 39 games in the Championship, having featured in all five of his side’s opening league fixtures this time round.

Rotherham United started the summer slowly, but they eventually puled off some good signings, and some attacking signings too, compensating for the loss of names like Ogbene and Conor Washington.

Now it’s down to Taylor and his side to provide the goods. Rotherham are right up against it again this season but they picked up a very credible win over Norwich City last time out, leaving them in 20th place of the table.

January will be a good time for the Millers to stock up but Taylor will also be wary of clubs sniffing around his top players like Bramall.

Rotherham face Huddersfield Towm ater the international break.