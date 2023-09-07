Lincoln City have a few contract calls to make this season, with a handful of players out of contract at the end of the campaign.

For the time being though, Mark Kennedy and his players will be fully focussed on challenging for promotion form League One.

It’s been a strong start to the season for the Imps who could well be sitting in 1st place of the table. But a few dropped points sees them in 8th; unbeaten since the opening day of the season though, and into the third round of the Carabao Cup where West Ham await.

One of Lincoln’s key players so far this season has been Danny Mandroiu, but the Irishman is one of those out of contract at the end of the season, as per Transfermarkt.

Kennedy spoke in the summer how he was slightly fearful of transfer interest emerging in the 24-year-old, and if he continues his fine form up until January then there’s bound to be clubs looking to take advantage of his contractual situation.

Then there’s Lasse Sorensen; another key player who’s also out of contract at the end of the season.

The Dane has showed his class this season and Kennedy and co will be desperate to keep hold of him too. Though, like Mandroiu, he could well have suitors in January if he continues to perform well.

Lewis Montsma is the last name out of contract at the end of the season. He remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury and with Lincoln having stocked up in defence this season, there might not be a way back into the XI for Montsma when he eventually returns.

On the whole then, Lincoln don’t have too many out of contract players to worry about. Though the futures of Sorensen and Mandroiu could soon become pressing issues for the Imps, who return to action v Carlisle United after the international break.