Southampton boss Russell Martin is among the admirers of Peterborough United’s Ronnie Edwards but nothing transpired of his summer interest, it has emerged.

Peterborough United’s England youth international Edwards was heavily linked with a move away from London Road over the summer but as it transpired, the 20-year-old ended up remaining with the League One side.

A whole host of clubs have been mentioned as admirers over the years with Edwards touted as one of the country’s brightest defensive talents.

Now, speaking on his podcast ‘The Hard Truth’ (quotes via the Peterborough Telegraph), Peterborough United co-owner and chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed all about the summer interest in Edwards.

MacAnthony said that Southampton boss Martin told Posh director of football Barry Fry of his admiration of Edwards at the club’s game against Portsmouth in the EFL Cup. However, his interest never went further.

The key Posh figure also shared that another Championship club made five bids for Edwards over the summer but couldn’t quite get close enough to his valuation. MacAnthony is confident that they and a club from Germany will revive their interest in January though. He said:

“Russell Martin had seen Barry Fry at Portsmouth for the EFL Cup tie last week and said he really liked Ronnie, but he didn’t control his club’s transfers so nothing happened there.

“But the classiest club to deal with was another Championship club who made five bids for Ronnie and they came very close to my valuation. I had a red line figure I wouldn’t budge from and they almost got there. Their manager loved the way Ronnie plays.

“Two hours before deadline they even offered to loan him back to us until January which we wanted, but they couldn’t reach my valuation. I know they will be back in January though and so will the German club.

“A club that sign a lot of young English players came in late, but it was too late to agree a deal. Their transfer window closed earlier than ours. There’s no way they would have loaned him back either.”

MacAnthony later admitted that he felt as though he had led Edwards down in not sanctioning a move, but was not willing to let him go for less than their valuation.

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

A fair assessment?

MacAnthony and Peterborough United are well within their right to ask for a decent fee for Edwards. He’s a player who they have developed since signing him from Barnet as a teenager in 2020 and as an England youth international with two years left on his deal, there’s no reason why they should bow to pressure to cash in.

However, MacAnthony’s feeling that Edwards was let down a bit is understandable.

He’s a player far above League One level and in higher divisions where there isn’t quite as much of a focus on physicality, Edwards will only thrive more as he moves up the leagues thanks to his technical ability and reading of the game.

Time will tell if Martin’s admiration prompts Southampton to firm up their interest in but with a Championship rival seriously keen over the summer and interest from Germany emerging, Edwards shouldn’t be short of suitors.