Accrington Stanley host Mansfield Town in League Two this weekend.

Accrington Stanley come into this weekend’s clash with Mansfield Town looking to get back to winning ways in League Two.

John Coleman’s side beat League One side Carlisle United in the EFL Trophy during the week but after losing 3-1 away from home to Notts County in their last league outing, Stanley will be keen to pick up all three points in this one.

As for Mansfield Town, they’ve had the benefit of a week-long break since their 0-0 draw with Bradford City last weekend.

They didn’t play in the EFL Trophy so have had the full week to prepare for the trip to Accrington. The Stags are undefeated in League Two thus far but after four draws in their first six games, they’ll be hoping to convert some of them into victories.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Accrington’s aim will be to fight it out at the top end of the table this season and while they’ve had a couple of defeats in the early stages, Coleman and co should be fairly happy with their start. They’ve lost to some tough teams in Gillingham and Notts County and should be in for another good test this weekend.

“Nigel Clough’s Mansfield are proving to be a tough side to beat and after three draws in three away league games, I feel they’ll have to settle for a point again.

“The visitors will be hopeful of taking more from Stanley but these are two evenly-matched sides, and I can’t see anything splitting them. I’ll say 1-1.”

Score prediction: Accrington Stanley 1-1 Mansfield Town

Luke Phelps

“This looks like a good match up between two sides in the mix for the top seven this season. Both sides will fancy themsleves but both will be very wary of the other’s threat, so it could be quite a cagey game this one.

“I think either side can win, with both going into this one in some decent form. But I’m finding it hard to split these two so I’ll predict a draw as well.”

Score prediction: Accrington Stanley 1-1 Mansfield Town