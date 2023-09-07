AFC Wimbledon host Stockport County in League Two this weekend.

Stockport County head to Plough Lane on Saturday to face an AFC Wimbledon side sitting 5th in the table.

The Dons are one of the few undefeated sides left in the EFL after six games. Johnnie Jackson’s side have won twice and drawn six with winger Jamie Tilley starring early on. Since joining from Crawley Town, he’s netted seven goals in nine games across all competitions.

As for visitors Stockport, they’re enduring a slow start under Dave Challinor.

The Hatters are widely tipped to fight it out for promotion but with six games down, they only have one win to their name. They didn’t play in the EFL Trophy midweek though so they’ve had the benefit of a week to prepare for this tough test after a 3-3 draw against Crawley last weekend.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Jackson’s Dons are looking like a resolute outfit in the early stages of the season and after a disappointing 2022/23 campaign, the hope will be that they can maintain their strong form for some time yet.

“At home to Stockport I feel they’ll be in for a tough test though. Yes, the visitors have started the campaign poorly but with their squad, they can cause problems for anyone.

“Jamie Tilley is in flying form though and if Stockport are to have any hope, they need to keep him quiet.

“I can see this one being a close one and while I’m leaning towards a home win, I’m going to go for a 1-1 draw.”

Score prediction: AFC Wimbledon 1-1 Stockport County

1 of 20 Who is this? Luke Ayling Pascal Struijk Joe Rodon Stuart Dallas

Luke Phelps

“Two teams at opposing ends of the table here; AFC Wimbledon look like they’re really starting to settle in League Two whilst Stockport look like they have a bit of adjusting to do.

“It promised to be a difficult season for both sides but AFC Wimbledon are looking solid right now, and they’ll go into this one confident of claiming all three points.

“Stockport are no pushovers though. They’ve shown that they can score goals this season, but they’re conceding a lot too. I think the home side will edge this one.”

Score prediction: AFC Wimbledon 2-1 Stockport County