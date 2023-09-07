Birmingham City have identified D.C. United boss Wayne Rooney as a potential target if John Eustace leaves the club, as per The Telegraph.

Birmingham City boss Eustace has drawn high praise for the job he has done at St. Andrew’s and amid their strong start to the season and pressure on Michael Beale, Rangers have been linked with the Blues manager.

Now, amid Eustace’s links with Rangers, a potential replacement has emerged from The Telegraph.

Reporter John Percy has said that D.C. United boss and Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney is emerging as a target for the Blues if Eustace was to leave. He has been discussed as a possible replacement as he nears the end of his contract, which is in December.

Rooney has recently admitted that the lack of recent contact over his contract situation has left him ‘disappointed and frustrated’, so it could be that he’s on the market for a new job soon.

Returning to the EFL?

Rooney, 37, first broke into management at Derby County. He draw high praise for the work he did at Pride Park, keeping them in the Championship before suffering relegation the next year. The Rams were hampered by financial issues though, impacting recruitment and resulting in significant point deductions.

His time with D.C. United hasn’t gone particularly smoothly though. There have been bright moments during his tenure but as it stands, his side sit 9th out of 15 sides in the MLS’ Eastern Conference, just clinging onto a final series play-off spot.

Amid his frustration over his expiring contract, it might not be long before Rooney is on the move and given if Eustace was to be tempted away, Birmingham City could be a viable option.

However, given the work Eustace has done at St. Andrew’s, many will hope he stays put to continue leading this new era at Birmingham City.