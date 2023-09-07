Fleetwood Town are without a boss after parting ways with Scott Brown and are on the hunt for a new manager.

The Cod Army sit in 23rd place in the League One table after six games, losing five consecutive games after starting their campaign with a draw against Carlisle United.

Now, a new name has been linked with the job at Highbury Stadium.

Football Insider claims that Barrow boss Wild is of interest to Fleetwood, and the third-tier side are lining up an approach.

The 39-year-old has impressed at Barrow, nailing down their place in League Two while working under a limited budget. After six games, the Bluebirds sit in 4th place with 11 points as they look to follow up last season’s 9th place finish with another strong campaign at Holker Street.

Deserving of admiring glances

Wild has been in the dugout for a few years now and it feels a bit surprising that he doesn’t get as much credit as he deserves.

He started out at Oldham Athletic, performing well despite their ownership problems but he ultimately left in May 2019. A matter of months later he joined Halifax Town, turning them into regular play-off contenders in the National League before his switch to Barrow.

The Bluebirds struggled to safety in their first two seasons in the EFL under more experienced bosses including Mark Cooper and Phil Brown but under Wild, they fought for the play-offs last year and could do so again this time around.

Having proven himself in tough conditions before and worked well under a tight budget, many would argue Wild is deserving of a shot in a higher league. However, Barrow will be determined to retain his services, so time will tell if Fleetwood’s rumoured interest comes to anything.