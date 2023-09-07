Colchester United host Tranmere Rovers in League Two this weekend.

Colchester United and Tranmere Rovers will both ben determined to claim three points after poor starts to the season.

The U’s sit in 22nd place after four defeats in five games so far. They’ve played one less than all but Swindon Town but after a busy summer transfer window, their efforts off the pitch haven’t translated to results on it yet. Ben Garner’s side claimed a big win over Gillingham but failed to build on that, losing to Walsall last weekend.

As for Tranmere Rovers, they’re just above the hosts in 21st. Pressure is piling on the shoulders of Ian Dawes after just one win so far and some pretty dismal performances.

Across all competitions Rovers have lost five in a row, failing to score in their last three.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“While Colchester have had a poor start to the season, I do think they’ll come good in time. That midfield is one that could become one of the division’s best but the likes of Jay Mingi and Cameron McGeehan will need time to get up to speed.

“At home to Tranmere, I think the U’s have a good chance of claiming a win. The visitors haven’t looked particularly promising at all this season and with only three league wins under Ian Dawes since his appointment in March, it might not be long before the north-west outfit look to make a change.

“They have to improve soon, or a change might be needed. An away loss here will only put more pressure on Dawes and I can see his side losing again. I’ll say 2-0 to Colchester.”

Score prediction: Colchester United 2-0 Tranmere Rovers

Luke Phelps

“I didn’t expect to see these two sides near the bottom of the table after the first few games. But there’s obviously a long way to go this season and I think both will be safe in the end.

“And given both sides’ poor starts to the season, they’ll both view this game as a winnable one and a good chance to build some momentum.

“It should be a cagey one but both sides have shown that they can score goals, so I think this one could go one of two ways.

“For me though, I have to back the home side in these kind of games, so I’ll say Colchester win.”

Score prediction: Colchester United 3-2 Tranmere Rovers