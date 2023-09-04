Birmingham City have added young midfielder Sahid Kamara to their academy ranks, it has been confirmed.

Birmingham City enjoyed a fantastic summer transfer window, making a whole host of impressive additions to their senior side.

Work has gone in to bringing some fresh faces into the academy too. The summer provides opportunities for youngsters to come in on temporary trials in a bid to impress in pre-season, with some earning deals and others ending up elsewhere.

Now, as revealed on the club’s official website, one who has earned a deal with the club is teenage midfielder Sahid Kamara.

The 19-year-old was most recently on the books at Charlton Athletic but after a successful trial period, the Blues have snapped up the youngster on an initial one-year deal. The option for a further 12 months is included.

In fact, after the deal was announced earlier today (Monday), Kamara started and scored against his former club Charlton.

26 – GOAL! Sahid Kamara nets against his old side! ⚽ [1-1] #BCFCu21s pic.twitter.com/qUh3wtkCUn — BCFC Academy (@BCFCAcademy) September 4, 2023

One to watch?

Youngster Kamara can play out wide or in the middle of midfield, offering some valuable versatility in the early stages of his career. This bright start to life with the Blues’ academy is only a good sign of what could be to come too.

The Charlton Athletic academy is one with an esteemed reputation for developing young talents and while Kamara moved on from The Valley, he joins another EFL club with a penchant for bringing players through the ranks and into the first-team.

Kamara will be hoping to follow that well-trodden path into John Eustace’s plans in the years to come but for now, the full focus will be on proving himself in the academy.

The one-year deal gives him time to prove his talents and the extension options ensures the Blues have his immediate future secured if he makes a good impression.