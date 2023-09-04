Charlton Athletic will conduct their final interviews on Tuesday and Wednesday before making a decision on a new managerial appointment shortly after, as per Richard Cawley.

Charlton Athletic decided to part ways with Dean Holden late last month after a poor start to the new season.

The Addicks picked up a much-needed win at the weekend, defeating Fleetwood Town 2-1 thanks to an Alfie May brace under the temporary stewardship of Jason Pearce.

Speculation has been rife over who could be next at the helm and now, it seems decision time is approaching.

South London Press reporter Cawley has shared on Twitter that the final interviews those remaining on the Addicks’ shortlist will take place over Tuesday and Wednesday. From there, a decision will be made shortly after regarding the permanent replacement of Holden.

#cafc manager/head coach search. Final shortlist interviewing process set to take place Tuesday and Wednesday. Decision expected to be made shortly after that. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) September 4, 2023

Darren Ferguson was approached but turned down the chance of an interview. Stockport County’s Dave Challinor was spoken to but is set to stay at Edgeley Park, while the likes of Michael Appleton and Danny Cowley have been linked.

Who will the next boss be?

Some solid names have been mentioned in links with the vacant post at The Valley and while Appleton and Cowley – if out of work – are quickly linked with vacant League One roles, both would make for solid appointments.

They’re experienced at this level and have both had success while have also been tested at a higher level.

Time will tell if the Addicks are to go with a well-known like Appleton or Cowley or if they’re to branch and and go for someone a little more left-field. An approach for Ferguson and interest in Challinor shows they’re not afraid of going for someone already in a job either, so time will tell just who ends up taking the reins with an appointment possible this week.