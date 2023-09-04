‘Too much, too soon’ – Did Stoke City have a successful transfer window?

Stoke City were the most active Championship side in this summer’s transfer window.

Stoke City signed a total of 18 new players this summer. The Potters made use of the free and loan markets whilst also spending their fair share of money, with the likes of Ryan Maaee and Wouter Burger being their most costly transfers.

Alex Neil’s side though have had a mixed start to the season having taken six points from their opening five games of the campaign, losing 2-0 at home to Preston North End over the weekend.

Still, many expect a big year from Stoke City.

Let’s take a look at the ins and outs at St Andrew’s this summer…

Ins

Wouter Burger (signed from FC Basel)

Ryan Mmaee (signed from Ferencvaros)

Joon-ho Bae (signed from Daejeon Hana)

Ben Pearson (signed from Bournemouth)

Nikola Jojic (signed from Mladost)

Andre Vidigal (signed from Maritimo)

Wesley (signed from Aston Villa)

Mehdi Leris (signed from Sampdoria)

Lynden Gooch (signed from Sunderland)

Junior Tchamadeu (signed from Colchester United)

Sead Hakšabanović (loan from Celtic)

Ki-Jana Hoever (loan from Wolves)

Luke McNally (loan from Burnley)

Mark Travers (loan from Bournemouth)

Chiquinho (loan from Wolves)

Daniel Johnson (free transfer)

Enda Stevens (free transfer)

Michael Rose (free transfer)

Outs

Jacob Brown (sold to Luton Town)

Josh Tymon (sold to Swansea City)

Conror Taylor (sold to Bristol Rovers)

Chiquinho (Villa loan cut short)

Nick Powell (released)

Sam Clucas (released)

Phil Jagielka (released)

Morgan Fox (released)

Tashan Oakley-Boothe (released)

Demeaco Duhaney (released)

Aden Flint (released)

Tom Edwards (released)

Peter Etebo (released)

Our assessment…

“Fair play to Stoke City for bringing in as many as they did. Neil and co promised fans a lot of movement this summer and they’ve certainly delivered. But with this huge amount of new signings, and their poor start to the season, one has to wonder whether it’s too much, too soon for the Potters.

“It’ll inevitably take time for the new players to settle in and really become a team. But look at the likes of Birmingham City who signed a horde of new players and who’ve since started the season very well.

“There’s pressure on Neil to now deliver after being backed so heavily in the window, and if this form continues for much longer then he’ll no doubt come under pressure.

“But there’s still a lot to come from this new side. There’s some new signings that we haven’t really seen yet and some younger players who could become very valuable assets for the club.

“It’s hard to tell how this transfer window ill impact Stoke City in the long-run. But there’s a lot of hope and reason to believe that it’ll have a positive, lasting effect.”