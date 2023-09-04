Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson says that Dom Hyam was withdrawn due to illness during the 3-0 defeat v Plymouth Argyle at the weekend.

Blackburn Rovers were thumped 3-0 by Plymouth Argyle last weekend.

Tomasson’s side conceded once in the first half and twice in the second, with key defender Hyam coming off at half-time.

But the Dane has since revealed that the 27-year-old was withdrawn due to illness, not injury, telling the club:

“He was not feeling that well. During the first half he said ‘gaffer, I’m not feeling that well.’ I don’t know the reason for that.

“It could, of course, be because we’ve had a very busy week with a lot of travelling. Sitting in the bus with the air conditioning, I don’t know.

“We shouldn’t forget that when we come back from this challenging week, we will have been in the bus for more or less 30 hours.

“He was knackered. I’m not sure if it was the journey, I’m not a doctor, but you never know.”

Hyam joined on a permanent deal from Coventry City last summer, going on to feature 37 times in the Championship during his maiden season with Rovers, earning plaudits for his performances throughout.

He’s now played a part in all five of Blackburn’s opening games of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, in which Tomasson’s side have taken seven points to find themselves in 13th place of the table as things stand.

1 of 10 What league were Blackburn Rovers playing in at the turn of the millennium? Premier League Division 1 Division 2 Division 3

Boost for Blackburn

Many Blackburn fans might have been fearing the worst when they saw Hyam brought off at half-time of the defeat v Plymouth.

But to hear that he was suffering from illness is a boost and he’ll no doubt recover in time for Blackburn’s home game v Middlesbrough after the international break.

It was a long week of traveling for Rovers with away games at Watford, Harrogate Town, and Plymouth all within the space of seven days, so it’s understandable that a few players may have been lacking for the last outing at Plymouth.

Rovers v Middlesbrough takes place on Saturday September 16th, with kick off at 3pm.