‘Things are looking good’ – Did Ipswich Town have a successful transfer window?

Ipswich Town have started their season in impressive fashion, and they’ve done so with a team largely similar to the one that won promotion from League One.

Ipswich Town have won four out of five in the Championship thus far, leaving them 2nd behind just Preston North End.

Kieran McKenna and co assembled a squad last season that many felt was above League One level and given how they’ve transitioned to life in the Championship, it seems that is very much the case.

Let’s look at all the ins and outs at Portman Road…

Ins

Jack Taylor (permanent from Peterborough United)

George Hirst (permanent from Leicester City)

Cieran Slicker (permanent from Manchester City)

Brandon Williams (loan from Manchester United)

Dane Scarlett (loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Omari Hutchinson (loan from Chelsea)

Outs

Greg Leigh (sold to Oxford United)

Joe Pigott (free transfer to Leyton Orient)

Rekeem Harper (released)

Joel Coleman (released)

Richard Keogh (released)

Kane Vincent-Young (released)

Matt Penney (released)

Tete Yengi (loan to KuPS)

Kyle Edwards (loan to Oxford United)

Idris El Mizouni (loan to Leyton Orient)

Gassan Ahadme (loan to Cambridge United)

Corrie Ndaba (loan to Kilmarnock)

Panutche Camara (loan to Charlton Athletic)

Our assessment…

“Following their promotion to the Championship and some of their spending while in League One, some might have thought that Ipswich Town would make more of a splash in the transfer market this summer. It’s not often that a newly-promoted side shows such faith in their current players, especially when they have the financial backing Town do.

“However, that’s the approach McKenna and co took this summer, and it’s paying off thus far.

“Their use of the loan market has added real depth to some key areas and it helps them maintain strong links with some big Premier League clubs in Manchester United, Spurs and Chelsea. The limited permanent additions has helped keep costs down too after spending a fair bit in recent years.

“As for departures, they were largely for fringe players who weren’t going to get game time. No key assets were snapped up either, making for a steady window. Time will tell if further additions were needed as this group settles into Championship football but after this start, things are looking good for Ipswich Town.”