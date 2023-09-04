‘There were tough moments’ – Did Blackburn Rovers have a successful summer transfer window?

Blackburn Rovers have had a turbulent summer but with the transfer window done, the focus will be firmly on finding form on the pitch.

Blackburn Rovers haven’t been able to get a run going so far this season, winning twice, drawing one and losing twice in their opening five games. Seven points to this point leaves them in 13th but with the window out the way, the aim will be to kick on from here.

A change in transfer budget led to uncertainly over Jon Dahl Tomasson’s future but business got done and the Dane remains.

Lets look at all the ins and outs at Ewood Park…

Ins

Leopold Wahlstedt (permanent from Odds BK)

Semir Telalovic (permanent from Borussia Monchengladbach)

Sondre Tronstad (free transfer)

Niall Ennis (free transfer)

Arnor Sigurdsson (loan from CSKA Moscow)

James Hill (loan from Bournemouth)

Andy Moran (loan from Brighton & Hove Albion)

Outs

Thomas Kaminski (sold to Luton Town)

Ashley Phillips (sold to Tottenham Hotspur)

Tayo Edun (sold to Charlton Athletic)

James Brown (sold to Ross County)

John Buckley (loan to Sheffield Wednesday)

Jack Vale (loan to Lincoln City)

Ben Brereton Diaz (free transfer to Villareal)

Bradley Dack (released)

Daniel Ayala (released)

Dan Butterworth (released)

Our assessment…

“There were tough moments for Blackburn Rovers during this summer transfer window but ultimately, this one might go down as one of the club’s better windows in recent years.

“Brereton Diaz’s exit was obviously a blow, but that was on the cards for a while and his contract situation meant the saga wasn’t dragged on into the window. Midfielder Buckley might have proven a valuable player but ultimately, he’s better off getting minutes out on loan if he’s not in Tomasson’s plans.

“Regarding incomings, you can’t do much more than wait and see.

“Arnor Sigurdsson, perhaps the most exciting signing of the lot, hasn’t been properly introduced to the Rovers faithful yet as he looks to get fully fit. The same goes for Niall Ennis while Wahlstedt and Tronstad haven’t broke into the starting XI. New striker Telalovic looks like a prolific prospect but time will tell if his strong record in youth football and the lower German leagues can translate at Championship level.

“Overall, Rovers’ business has been promising and after some concerns, they should feel pleased with the business that has got done. Only time will tell just how the new signings fare though as Tomasson finds his way with the fresh additions.”