‘The only missing piece’ – Did Coventry City have a successful transfer window?

Coventry City’s summer was very different to ones of years gone by having splashed the cash in the transfer window this time around.

Coventry City’s busy summer hasn’t quite translated into results just yet, with three consecutive draws leaving them in 14th with six points from five games. However, as the new-look squad gels, the hope will be that the Sky Blues can rise up the table.

Mark Robins’ side were certainly big players in the transfer window, with notable additions and outgoings.

Let’s have a look at all the ins and outs and the CBS Arena…

Ins

Haji Wright (permanent from Antalyaspor)

Ellis Simms (permanent from Everton)

Liam Kitching (permanent from Barnsley)

Milan van Ewijk (permanent from Heerenveen)

Bobby Thomas (permanent from Burnley)

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto (permanent from KV Oostende)

Brad Collins (permanent from Barnsley)

Jay Dasilva (free transfer)

Joel Latibeaudiere (free transfer)

Yasin Ayari (loan from Brighton & Hove Albion)

Luis Binks (loan from Bologna)

Outs

Viktor Gyokeres (sold to Sporting CP)

Gustavo Hamer (sold to Sheffield United)

Josh Reid (sold to Ross County)

Jack Burroughs (loan to Lincoln City)

Ryan Howley (loan to Dundee)

Fankaty Dabo (released)

Sean Maguire (released)

Michael Rose (released)

Julien Dacosta (released)

Tyler Walker (released)

Martyn Waghorn (released)

Todd Kane (released)

Our assessment…

“In selling Gyokeres and Hamer, Coventry City oversaw two of the Championship’s most significant departures this summer. Both had influential roles in Mark Robins’ side but after missing out on promotion, the right time had come for them to be tested at a higher level.

“With hefty fees coming in for both though, it meant the Sky Blues were freed to really splash the cash.

“Significant outlays were made for the likes of Wright, Simms, Kitching and van Ewijk and hopefully, they’ve got what it takes to become real stars for the club. While there was more cash to spend, shrewd additions like free agents Dasilva and Latibeaudiere were made, showing that the smart, opportunistic Coventry is still very much present.

“Arguably, the only missing piece was a permanent midfield signing. That would have really filled the void of Hamer’s exit but Robins looks to have faith in his current options.

“On paper, it has been a very solid window for Coventry, but time will tell just how the new statement signings can settle in at Championship level.”