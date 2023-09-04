‘The blame lies with him’ – Did Leeds United have a successful summer transfer window?

Leeds United saw some of their standout players move on from the club this summer, as is expected with every relegated club.

The busy summer hasn’t translated to a great start to the season though. Daniel Farke’s side sit in 15th place after a win, three draws and a defeat in their opening five games. The hope will be that they can really kick on now that the window is done, but time will tell just how that pans out.

Let’s take a look at the ins and outs at Elland Road this summer…

Ins

Joel Piroe (permanent from Swansea City)

Ethan Ampadu (permanent from Chelsea)

Ilia Gruev (permanent from Werder Bremen)

Glen Kamara (permanent from Rangers)

Karl Darlow (permanent from Newcastle United)

Sam Byram (free transfer)

Djed Spence (loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Joe Rodon (loan from Tottenham Hotspur)

Jaidon Anthony (loan from Bournemouth)

Outs

Tyler Adams (sold to Bournemouth)

Rodrigo (sold to Al-Rayyan SC)

Tyler Roberts (sold to Birmingham City)

Robin Koch (loan to Eintracht Frankfurt)

Max Wober (loan to Borussia Monchengladbach)

Brenden Aaronson (loan to Union Berlin)

Jack Harrison (loan to Everton)

Luis Sinisterra (loan to Bournemouth)

Rasmus Kristensen (loan to AS Roma)

Diego Llorente (loan to AS Roma)

Marc Roca (loan to Real Betis)

Sam Greenwood (loan to Middlesbrough)

Cody Drameh (loan to Birmingham City)

Sonny Perkins (loan to Oxford United)

Adam Forshaw (released)

Joel Robles (released)

Our assessment…

“Hopefully, there won’t be many more summers like that for Leeds United. It was a turbulent one from start to finish and thankfully, the focus can now be firmly on footballing matters as Farke looks to get his new squad going.

“In terms of outgoings, it was a bit of a disaster. The Whites were made to pay for the pitfalls of previous influential figures like Orta with most of their key assets heading out on loan, providing barely any financial benefit. A late loan exit for Luis Sinisterra really summed up the window and the transfer saga surrounding Willy Gnonto was no doubt a disruptive one.

“Ultimately, the Italian starlet has remained and hopefully, his ability can shine through after a tough few months. Getting Jaidon Anthony in return for Sinisterra is pretty good too.

“In terms of incomings, Leeds have done pretty well. Joel Piroe is arguably the best striker in the division and midfielders Ampadu, Gruev and Kamara could prove formidable at this level as well. The loan signings of Anthony and especially Djed Spence look like impressive bits of business too.

“All in all, incomings have been pretty successful. The outgoings though, they have just emphasised the failings of the previous regime and figures like Orta – most of the blame lies with him. But now, the hope will be that Leeds can start to look forward under Farke.”