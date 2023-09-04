‘The best of a bad situation’ – Did QPR have a successful transfer window?

QPR faced a somewhat make or break summer transfer window this year.

QPR went into what promised to be a very challenging summer transfer window; the R’s started with the barebones of a first-team, with Gareth Ainsworth faced with challenges throughout.

He was lacking strikers, and arguably still is, and there was an emerging centre-back crisis just a couple of weeks before the season started.

But the R’s have started the season relatively steady, picking up a confident win at Middlesbrough on Saturday to now find themselves in 17th place of the table after the opening five games of the campaign.

Let’s take a look at the ins and outs at Loftus Road this summer…

Ins

Steve Cook (permanent from Nottingham Forest)

Taylor Richards (permanent from Brighton)

Asmir Begovic (free transfer)

Morgan Fox (free transfer)

Jack Colback (free transfer)

Paul Smyth (free transfer)

Ziyad Larkeche (free transfer)

Outs

Seny Dieng (sold to Middlesbrough)

Rob Dickie (sold to Bristol City)

Joe Gubbins (loaned to Accrington Stanley)

Leon Balogun (released)

Stefan Johansen (released)

Niko Hamalainen (released)

Conor Masterson (released)

Charlie Owens (released)

Luke Amos (released)

Mide Shodipo (released)

Chris Martin (released)

Ody Alfa (released)

1 of 12 Who scored more goals for QPR? Martin Rowlands Dexter Blackstock

Our assessment…

“For QPR, this summer’s transfer window seems a bit hit and miss.

“They’ve arguably made the best of a bad situation in that they had, and still have, several players out of contract next summer, so they get to keep players like Chris Willock for at least the first half of this season, but they’ll either be forced to sell cheap in January or lose them for free at the end of the season.

“Lyndon Dykes penning a new deal was one of the best bits of business for QPR. And Ainsworth’s side deserve praise for tempting names like Morgan Fox, Jack Colback, and Steve Cook to the club’ though Asmir Begovic seems like the standout signing.

“QPR also shedded a lot of deadweight at the end of last season and made a bit of money from player sales, though fans may be disappointed to see none of them reinvested into the side in the end.

“Overall though, it feels like this summer’s window could’ve gone a whole lot worse for the R’s, but at the same time, it could perhaps have gone better, with the lack of loan signings a worry.”