Sunderland given hope of future Amad Diallo return as reporter clarifies Manchester United situation

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo has told the club that if he’s sent out on loan again, he wants to go to Sunderland. But ultimately, the decision lies with United.

That’s according to trusted Sunderland reporter Michael Graham. He tweeted yesterday to discuss the situation regarding Diallo, who remains at Manchester United despite a summer of speculation linking him with a loan move away from the club.

A number of teams have been credited with an interest in the Ivorian, including Sunderland. But it seems like Diallo will have to wait until January to head back out on loan with the transfer window having shut – clubs can only sign goalkeepers on emergency loans now.

What’s more is that Diallo remains sidelined after picking up a knee injury in pre-season, ruling him out for the first part of this 2023/24 Premier League campaign.

Graham tweeted yesterday:

Amad has told Man Utd and Sunderland that if he’s leaving on loan again, #SAFC is where he wants to go. Made that very clear. It’s #MUFC’s decision though. https://t.co/jzB9sAKVKo — Michael Graham (@Capt_Fishpaste) September 3, 2023

Diallo set for January loan?

Diallo may well be frustrated with his current situation; he’s injured and still at United, with his injury bound to force him further down the United pecking order.

He looks set to return well before the January transfer window though, so there’s hope that he could either play a part for United or head out on loan in the New Year, and there’s hope for Sunderland that Diallo returns.

Sunderland picked up a big win over the weekend but it’s been a tough start for the Black Cats, who may not have a chance of bringing Diallo back if they’re not up near the top six come January.

It’s certainly a tricky situation for the club and the player.

Sunderland return to Championship action away at QPR following the international break.