Rotherham United to delve into the free agent market

Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor has said they will target some free agents now following the end of the transfer window.

Rotherham United are still keen to bolster their squad and will assess their options now.

The Millers have a break from the Championship over the next couple of weeks due to the international break.

Taylor has provided this transfer update to the Rotherham Advertiser: “We’re going to target a couple of free agents. We want to keep improving the central position in the defence and we want another attacking-type midfield player who can play off either side.

“I’m so comfortable with many areas of the squad right now but I still think we can get stronger. I want more options. I definitely still want at least one more arrival in the next week or so.”

Rotherham not finished yet

Rotherham brought in 10 new faces over the course of the summer window to strengthen their ranks. They managed to stay up in the second tier last term under Taylor and will be aiming for the same again.

The Millers snapped up goalkeeper Dillon Phillips to boost their options between the sticks. Grant Hall, Sebastian Revan and Dexter Lembikisa also arrived to add more competition and depth to the defensive department.

Cafu and Christ Tiehi came in to add more quality into midfield, whilst Sam Nombe, Andre Green, Fred Onyedinma and Arvin Appiah have joined to inject some pace and power into their attack.

Rotherham have picked up four points from their first five league games and are sat in 20th position. They were winless in their first four outings but secured an impressive 2-1 home win over Norwich City over the weekend courtesy of goals by new boy Lembikisa and striker Jordan Hugill.

Next up for Taylor’s men is an away trip to Huddersfield Town on Saturday 16th September.