Peterborough United received £1m from Brentford for young defender Benjamin Arthur, the Peterborough Telegraph has said.

Peterborough United have seen a number of talents come through their youth ranks and move onto bigger things elsewhere. Flynn Clarke joined Norwich City during their time in the Premier League while Adler Nascimento was snapped up by Crystal Palace.

Another promising player moved on in the latter stages of the window with teenage defender Arthur joining Brentford.

He left without making a senior appearance for the Posh but was among the club’s brightest talents. He’ll continue his development in the Premier League though and now, the Bees’ significant outlay for the defender has emerged.

The Peterborough Telegraph has reported that Brentford paid £1m to sign the 17-year-old.

The fee marks a good income considering Arthur hadn’t made a senior breakthrough, although he was widely tipped to do so in the years to come given his level of promise. The fee paid to sign him goes to show just how highly he is rated outside of London Road too.

A good deal for all?

While Peterborough United might have hoped that Arthur could break through and make a name for himself in their colours, a fee of £1m for a player yet to make a senior appearance can’t be scowled at.

It frees up funds for Posh to reinvest into the academy or balance the books a bit in the areas.

From Arthur’s perspective, he’s going from a League One side to a top-flight side highly-regarded for their player development. He’ll be hoping to take his game to the next level with Brentford as he bids to forge a successful career in the first-team game.