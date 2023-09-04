Lincoln City boss gives injury updates on O’Connor, House, Walker, and Jack Vale after Bristol Rovers game

Lincoln City were held to a 1-1 draw away at Bristol Rovers in League One on Saturday.

Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy may have taken a point going into Saturday’s game, after the Imps were in Carabao Cup action in midweek.

Though it ended up being another late conceded goal for Lincoln City who had initially took the lead through Adam Jackson just before the hour mark.

Still, Kennedy’s side remain unbeaten since the opening day of the season and now find themselves in 7th place of the League One table after the opening six games of the campaign.

And after Saturday’s game, Kennedy gave an injury rundown on his side; Paudie O’Connor has missed the last two now, so too has Tyler Walker, whilst Ben House missed the Bristol Rovers game.

Kennedy said:

“Paudie’s got tonsillitis. I think it was Tuesday, he woke up pretty bad went to the doctors. So at least with this free week next week, he should be OK.

“Ben’s got a hip impingement. I think he had a scan, or he’s having one Monday… and Tyler’s got a small Grade One tear in his hamstring and we’re hoping he’ll be back for Carlisle.”

The Imps boss also went on to reveal that new signing Jack Vale is currently sidelined until the middle of this month.

Moving on

Lincoln City had a similar result at Northampton Town last month, in which they were two goals ahead but had to settle for a point in the end.

It’s definitely an area for Kennedy and his side to work on, but it’s still been a very positive start to the season for Lincoln City who look like definite top six contenders in League One.

Up next is a home game v 6th place Oxford United this weekend, in what could arguably be the Imps’ toughest assignment of the season so far.