Hull City chief opens up about failed pursuit of striker Keinan Davis from Aston Villa

Hull City’s vice-chairman Tan Kesler has said the Tigers were Keinan Davis’ first choice club in England.

Hull City were trying to sign the striker from Premier League side Aston Villa before the end of the last transfer window.

However, they ended up missing out on a deal to Udinese after the Serie A side signed him after selling Beto to Everton.

Kesler has opened up about the pursuit and has told BBC Humberside Sport: “We were his number one choice in England, he openly said this, but sometimes players want the refreshment for their careers so he wanted to chase that Serie A dream. It became competing against Udinese when they sold Beto (to Everton) for a significant amount.

“It became difficult financially. Keinan, I and Liam (Rosenior) became good friends. He wanted to experience Serie A and I wish him nothing but the best. If it had happened, then great.”

Hull City striking options

Missing out on Davis was a bit of a blow for Hull and has left them an option short up top following their decision to loan out Oscar Estupinan to Metz in Ligue 1. However, Aaron Connolly and Liam Delap, who are their two current players in that position, are both in decent form at the moment.

The latter has been a real hit since joining on loan from Manchester City and scored the winner away at Leicester City over the weekend. Liam Rosenior’s side are now sat in the Championship play-offs heading into the first international break of the season.

Hull brought in winger Jaden Philogene, midfielder Tyler Morton and left-back James Furlong from Aston Villa, Liverpool and Brighton and Hove Albion on deadline day to conclude their incoming business.

They also let Ryan Longman, Xavier Simons and Brandon Fleming head out the exit door on loan to Millwall, Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town respectively.

Davis was the one that got away for the Tigers though and they will now have to wait until January before bringing in another forward to bolster their department, assuming they aren’t eyeing anyone on a free transfer in the meantime.

Hull are back in action after the break with a home clash against Coventry City as they look to make it five games unbeaten.