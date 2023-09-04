‘Holding their own’ – Cambridge United v Reading prediction: The72

Cambridge United host Reading in League One tonight.

Cambridge United welcome Reading to the Abbey Stadium tonight, where the Sky Sports cameras will be watching over this League One clash.

Cambridge have made a steady start to the season, taking nine points from their opening five games of the campaign, but falling to a 2-0 defeat at Leyton Orient last time out.

Reading meanwhile have taken six points from their opening five after starting the season with a points deduction, with the Royals losing on penalties v Ipswich Town in the Carabao Cup last time out.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Luke Phelps

“Reading have had a shaky start to the season. They picked up a couple of good home wins last month and gave a good account of themselves v Ipswich, but there’s still a lot of work to do before they can think about promotion.

“Cambridge meanwhile have done well. They’re more than holding their own this season and they’ll fancy themselves at the Abbey Stadium tonight.

“I fancy Cambridge to put on a good show in front of the Sky cameras – I’ll say home win.”

Score prediction: Cambridge United 2-1 Reading

James Ray

“While Cambridge have started this season promisingly, these are the games Reading need to be winning if they’re to push up the table. They’re struggling for form though, despite holding some players above this level and a coach with a solid reputation.

“The hosts could prove a tough nut to crack at home and the fans will be hoping to will their side onto a result that would move them into the play-offs.

“This could be a bit of a cagey one and while either could snatch all three points, I think this will end in a first draw of the season for both of these sides. I’ll say 1-1.”

Score prediction: Cambridge United 1-1 Reading