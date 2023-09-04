‘Have to be pretty impressed’ – Did Plymouth Argyle have a successful transfer window?

Plymouth Argyle have enjoyed a promising start to life in the Championship and they made the most of the summer transfer window.

Plymouth Argyle sit in 10th place after five games, winning twice, drawing once and losing twice thus far.

It was an important window as the Pilgrims prepared for the step up from League One football and with 10 players coming in and 13 moving on, it was certainly a busy one for Steven Schumacher and co.

Let’s take a look and the ins and outs at Home Park…

Ins

Morgan Whittaker (permanent from Swansea City)

Bali Mumba (permanent from Norwich City)

Conor Hazard (permanent from Celtic)

Mustapha Bundu (permanent from RSC Anderlecht)

Lewis Gibson (free transfer)

Julio Pleguezuelo (free transfer)

Luke Cundle (loan from Wolves)

Kaine Kesler-Hayden (loan from Aston Villa)

Finn Azaz (loan from Aston Villa)

Lewis Warrington (loan from Everton)

Outs

Niall Ennis (free transfer to Blackburn Rovers)

James Bolton (released)

Luke Jephcott (released)

Danny Mayor (released)

Conor Grant (released)

James Wilson (released)

Adam Parkes (released)

Ryan Law (released)

Finley Craske (released)

Brandon Pursall (released)

Will Jenkins-Davies (loan to Torquay United)

Oscar Halls (loan to Plymouth Parkway)

Jack Endacott (loan to Tiverton Town)

Our assessment…

“All in all, you have to say that was a pretty good transfer window for Plymouth Argyle.

“They made two joint-record signings of former loan stars Whittaker and Mumba while also bringing back another favourite in Finn Azaz on a temporary basis. The Pilgrims branched into the European market as well, recruiting Pleguezuelo and versatile attacker Bundu on permanent deals.

“The loan market has been used well too, marking another impressive window at Home Park.

“In terms of exits, perhaps the only player you would have really wanted to stay is Niall Ennis. There were other departures for popular and influential players but upon promotion to the Championship, some of those exits just felt like the right time. – for example, Danny Mayor and Conor Grant. Ennis’ goals weren’t replaced directly with a new striker but both Whittaker and Bundu can play up top and offer goal threat from the wings anyway.

“Plymouth’s transfer window felt like one of a club really striving to nail down a spot in the Championship and for that, you have to be pretty impressed given the budget they work on. A strong window for the Pilgrims.”