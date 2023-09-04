Former Huddersfield Town, Preston North End and Fleetwood Town man retires aged 35

Former Huddersfield Town, Preston North End and Fleetwood Town defender Tom Clarke has retired from the game, as announced by his current club FC Halifax Town on social media.

The centre-back has called time on his playing career at the age of 35.

Clarke, who is a former England youth international, only joined his local team Halifax in July on a free transfer following his departure from Fleetwood at the end of last season.

However, they have now confirmed that he will be hanging up his boots with immediate effect due to medical advice on a persistent knee injury.

End of the road for former Huddersfield and Preston man

Clarke started his career at Huddersfield and rose up through the academy ranks of the Yorkshire outfit. He was a regular for the Terriers at various youth levels before breaking into their first-team in 2004.

He went on to make 112 appearances and also had loan spells away at Halifax, Bradford City and Leyton Orient to get some experience under his belt.

Preston lured him over to Lancashire in 2013 and he spent seven years on the books at Deepdale. He was a great servant to the Lilywhites and played 247 games for them in all competitions and chipped in with 15 goals from the back, playing a key role in their promotion from League One in 2015.

Clarke has since spent time at Salford and Fleetwood in the lower leagues and made the decision to drop into the National League earlier this summer after cutting ties with the latter. However, injury has forced him to retire early now and he has a decision to make on what direction he wants to take now.