Exeter City eyeing free agent additions ahead of Leyton Orient clash

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has said that his side will look into the free agent market now.

Exeter City are keen to bolster their ranks despite the transfer window shutting last Friday.

The Grecians are back in action this weekend at home to League Two champions Leyton Orient.

In the meantime, their manager has provided this transfer update to DevonLive: “We still have a desire to improve and have a couple of options of unattached players so we will keep looking, but it is where we are. We are doing extremely well with a small squad and need to get bodies in to support the players.

“We will look at unattached players but it has to be the right player and we won’t do it for the sake of it. They will have to buy into the mentality and want to improve every single day and we will bring those characters in should they be available.”

Exeter eyeing more additions

Exeter delved into the market over the summer to bring in 10 new faces to strengthen their squad. Caldwell took over from Matt Taylor late last year after they lost their manager to Rotherham United in the Championship and the former Wigan Athletic and Chesterfield man has been keen to put his own stamp on the squad.

The likes of Tom Carroll, Reece Cole, Zak Jules and Ryan Trevitt have arrived to inject more quality into their team but their boss believes there are still some areas that they need to improve in.

Despite their need for more additions, the Devon outfit have made an impressive start to the new season. They currently find themselves top of the League One table and have picked up 13 points from their opening six league outings, winning four times and drawing and losing both once.

Exeter won 1-0 away at Burton Albion last time out courtesy of new boy Trevitt’s late winner. The Grecians are back in action this Saturday against a Leyton Orient side who have won only once since sealing their return to the third tier under Richie Wellens.