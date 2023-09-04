‘Down to Mousinho now’ – Did Portsmouth have a successful transfer window?

Portsmouth had one of League One’s busier summer transfer windows as John Mousinho revamped the playing squad at Fratton Park.

Portsmouth made 14 new additions over the course of the transfer window and thus far, it has translated pretty well on the pitch. Mousinho’s side are the only undefeated side in League One with three wins and three draws leaving them in 5th place.

The hope will be that they can really kick on as the fresh additions gel further as Pompey bid to make a long-awaited return to the Championship.

Let’s have a look at all the ins and outs at Fratton Park…

Ins

Christian Saydee (permanent from Bournemouth)

Kusini Yengi (permanent from Western Sydney Wanderers)

Anthony Scully (permanent from Wigan Athletic)

Terry Devlin (permanent from Glentoran)

Gavin Whyte (free transfer)

Regan Poole (free transfer)

Will Norris (free transfer)

Jack Sparkes (free transfer)

Ben Stevenson (free transfer)

Ryan Schofield (free transfer)

Conor Shaughnessy (free transfer)

Tino Anjorin (loan from Chelsea)

Alex Robertson (loan from Manchester City)

Abu Kamara (loan from Norwich City)

Outs

Reeco Hackett (sold to Lincoln City)

Josh Oluwayemi (loan to Chelmsford City)

Haji Mnoga (loan to Aldershot)

Harry Jewitt-White (loan to Havant & Waterlooville)

Liam Vincent (loan to Worthing)

Toby Steward (loan to Gosport Borough)

Clark Robertson (released)

Michael Jacobs (released)

Louis Thompson (released)

Kieron Freeman (released)

Ronan Curtis (released)

Ryan Tunnicliffe (released)

Jayden Reid (released)

Our assessment…

“Mousinho and Portsmouth underwent quite the rebuild over the summer transfer window and you have to say, the squad looks better for it.

“Arguably the best thing about Pompey’s transfer window was how early they got their business done. Many of their signings came in the early stages of the summer, allowing them to settle into the area and with their new squad while getting to know Mousinho’s demands on the pitch and at the training ground.

“While it was used, there was no heavy reliance on the loan market with a string of permanent additions. Pompey look to have a squad really capable of fighting it out at the top of the table and for me, there’s not really any glaring gaps in the ranks.

“Holding onto Colby Bishop was a huge plus amid Championship interest. It had been hoped that Denver Hume could get a move away but otherwise, this looks like a strong squad.

“It will be down to Mousinho now to get the best out of it because while his Portsmouth side are a tough one to beat, they are a frustrating watch at times. Hopefully, the new squad can really thrive as they become more familiar with one another though.

“This summer looks to have been a successful one but ultimately, results will heavily impact the verdict in months to come.”