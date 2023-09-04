Departed Charlton Athletic man snapped up by League Two club

Gillingham have snapped up goalkeeper Nathan Harvey following his departure from Charlton Athletic, as confirmed in a report by KentOnline.

Gillingham have swooped to land the stopper to bolster their options between the sticks.

Harvey, 21, was released by Charlton at the end of last season after his contract at The Valley expired.

KentOnline report that he will spend time out on loan in non-league now at Lewes to get some experience under his belt.

New home for departed Charlton man

Gillingham could see Harvey as a useful long-term option for them in goal in the future. They currently have former Newcastle United and Bolton Wanderers ‘keeper Jake Turner and the experienced Glenn Morris as their two option in that department at the moment.

Harvey spent time on the books at West Ham United before switching to Charlton in 2018. He has since been a regular for the Addicks at various youth levels over recent years but never made a competitive senior appearance for the Addicks due to the senior options that they had at their disposal ahead of him in the pecking order.

The Londoner had a loan spell away at Chatham Town last term to get some game time and helped them win the Isthmian South East title.

His new club Gillingham are sat in 3rd place in League Two at the moment and have picked up 12 points from their first six league matches of this campaign. They won their first four games on the spin but have since lost back-to-back outings against Colchester United and Grimsby Town.

Neil Harris’ side are back in action tomorrow in the Papa John’s Trophy against Leyton Orient at home before facing Harrogate Town at Priestfield this weekend.