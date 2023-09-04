‘A very shrewd summer’ – Did Leicester City have a successful transfer window?

Leicester City oversaw themselves a fairly shrewd summer transfer window, bringing in a handful of players whilst offloading some others for big fees.

It wasn’t your typical post-relegated clear-out for Leicester City. Instead, the Foxes bided their time in appointing a new and exciting boss in Enzo Maresca, before giving him ample transfer resources which he spent on bolstering the necessary positions.

The club also took their time in selling the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes who both eventually left for sizeable transfer fees.

Let’s take a look at the ins and outs at the King Power this summer…

Ins

Harry Winks (permanent from Spurs)

Tom Cannon (permanent from Everton)

Conor Coady (permanent from Wolves)

Stephy Mavididi (permanent from Montpellier)

Mads Hermansen (permanent from Brondby)

Yunus Akgun (loan from Galatasaray)

Cesare Casadei (loan from Chelsea)

Callum Doyle (loan from Manchester City)

Issahaku Fatawu (loan from Sporting CP)

Outs

James Maddison (sold to Spurs)

Harvey Barnes (sold to Newcastle United)

Timothy Castagne (sold to Fulham)

George Hirst (sold to Ipswich Town)

Victor Kristiansen (loaned to Bologna)

Boubakary Soumare (loaned to Sevilla)

Luke Thomas (loaned to Sheffield United)

Youri Tielemans (release)

Caglar Soyuncu (release)

Daniel Amartey (release)

Ayoze Perez (release)

Jonny Evans (release)

Nampalys Mendy (release)

Ryan Bertrand (release)

Our assessment…

“It didn’t look like Leicester City would go all out this summer. They had a subdued start after taking a little bit of time to appoint Maresca, but as the window went on, the Foxes became more and more active in the market.

“The late capture of Tom Cannon summed up how Leicester were looking for new recruits throughout, but how they would only move for players that would better the side.

“Leicester weren’t in a position where they frantically had to bolster the side following relegation, but instead it was about improving the current side with already-proven quality, and then names like Cannon, Mads Hermansen and so on who could have big futures at the club.

“The sales of Maddison and Barnes looked inevitable. But it seems like Leicester has done just about enough to replace them, claiming good transfer fees in the process too.

“Overall, it looks like this will prove to be a very shrewd summer for Leicester who may yet have plenty left over for any January additions they might need.”