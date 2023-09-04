‘A sign of things to come’ – Did Birmingham City have a successful transfer window?

Birmingham City fans were treated to a whirlwind summer transfer window, with Blues bringing in 12 new players throughout.

Birmingham City have signed some big name players this summer, spending money and seeing the results on the pitch after so many years of trials and tribulations in the Championship and in the transfer market.

Blues already have 11 points to their name this season; which is six more than they had to their name after as many games last season and almost a fifth of what they managed during the entirety of last season.

Let’s take a look at the ins and outs at St Andrew’s this summer…

Ins

Dion Sanderson (permanent from Wolves)

Lee Buchanan (permanent from Werder Bremen)

Ethan Laird (permanent from Manchester United)

Krystian Bielik (permanent from Derby County)

Tyler Roberts (permanent from Leeds United)

Siriki Dembele (permanent from Bournemouth)

Koji Miyoshi (free transfer)

Keshi Anderson (free transfer)

Emanuel Aiwu (loan from Cremonese)

Cody Drameh (loan from Leeds United)

Oliver Burke (loan from Werder Bremen)

Jay Stansfield (loan from Fulham)

Outs

Tatith Chong (sold to Luton Town)

Jobe Bellingham (sold to Sunderland)

Josh Williams (loaned to Cheltenham Town)

Nico Gordon (loaned to Solihull Moors)

Zach Jeacock (loan to Gloucester City)

Maxime Colin (released)

Harlee Dean (released)

Troy Deeney (released)

Jordan Graham (released)

George Friend (released)

Our assessment…

“What a transfer window for Birmingham City. Nobody would’ve thought they’d hit the market as hard and as efficiently as they did this summer and so a huge amount of credit has to go to the board and to technical director Craig Gardner, who’s had critics in the past, but who’s overseen an incredibly successful window for Birmingham City.

“And it’s not like Blues have been signing any old player; they’ve identified players who’ll make the team better and Eustace is seeing the effects already, with his side flying high in the Championship and looking like genuine promotion contenders.

“There’s obviously a long way to go this season and a long way to go in the overall project for Birmingham City. But this summer is a sign of things to come for Blues and fans should be very optimistic for the future of the club right now.

“Birmingham City beat a lot of clubs to the signings of names like Dion Sanderson and Lee Buchanan, with the club’s defence looking particularly strong now.

“Another prolific striker might have been a good final addition, but in Jay Stansfield, it looks like Blues have a new loan hero on their hands.

“Overall then, it’s been an incredible summer for Birmingham City.”