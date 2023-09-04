‘A little worrying’ – Did Millwall have a successful transfer window?

Millwall will be hoping their summer transfer window has set them up for another push to break into the Championship’s play-off spots this season.

Millwall have started the new campaign with two wins, a draw and two defeats from five games. It leaves them with seven points and in 12th place as they look to build on last year and earn a spot in the top-six this season.

Their summer business could prove pivotal in their efforts to do so with incomings and outgoings coming to fruition this summer.

Let’s take a look at all the ins and outs at The Den…

Ins

Casper De Norre (permanent from OH Leuven)

Kevin Nisbet (permanent from Hibernian)

Matija Sarkic (permanent from Wolves)

Joe Bryan (free transfer)

Wes Harding (free transfer)

Allan Campbell (loan from Luton Town)

Ryan Longman (loan from Hull City)

Brooke Norton-Cuffy (loan from Arsenal)

Outs

Tyler Burey (sold to Odense BK)

Andreas Voglsammer (free transfer to Hannover 96)

George Long (free transfer to Norwich City)

George Evans (free transfer to Wrexham)

Alex Mitchell (loan to Lincoln City)

Scott Malone (released)

Mason Bennett (released)

Ryan Sandford (released)

Our assessment

“With eight in and eight out, Millwall have strengthened their squad well. They’ve made three impressive signings for decent fees and Joe Bryan should prove a valuable free transfer addition. Fellow free agent arrival Harding hasn’t started as strongly as hoped but his versatility could make him a helpful squad player further down the line.

“The use of the loan market has been good too, with three solid players coming in.

“Two of the most important matters of the summer include Zian Flemming. For starters, the Lions have held onto him despite the best efforts of Burnley. Secondly, the signing of Scottish talisman Nisbet adds another goalscoring threat alongside Flemming. Between those two and Tom Bradshaw, there should be goals in this team.

“One thing that is a little worrying though, the centre-back options are light on the ground. There are versatile players who can fill in as central defenders but as far as out-and-out centre-backs go, another one wouldn’t have gone amiss.

“All in all, it was a decent transfer window at The Den, but time will tell if they can emulate or go one better than last season.”