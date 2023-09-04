Southampton winger Moussa Djenepo is set to join Belgian side Standard Liege, reporter Sacha Tavolieri has revealed.

Southampton signed Malian winger Djenepo in the summer of 2019, bringing him in from Belgian outfit Standard Liege.

Since then, the 25-year-old has played 91 times for the Saints across all competitions, chipping in with five goals and five assists along the way. He’s been out of favour in the early stages of the season though, with his only outing coming in the EFL Cup against Gillingham.

Djenepo hasn’t played a minute of Championship football and with the European window still open, he’s set to leave the Saints.

Belgian reporter Tavolieri has said on Twitter that Djenepo is set to return to the Jupiler Pro League with former club Standard Liege in a deal worth €3.5m (just under £3m). He’ll have a medical on Tuesday before putting pen to paper on a three-year contract with his former club.

🔴 🇲🇱 Moussa Djenepo va redevenir un joueur du #Standard de Liège !

💰 Accord trouvé avec les #SaintsFC pour un transfert définitif proche de 3,5M€.

✍🏼 Comme révélé, il s’agit bien d’un contrat de 3 ans.

🏥 Visite médicale ce mardi.

🚘 Le Malien est à Paris, d’or et déjà en… pic.twitter.com/UwFy9PJeQI — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) September 4, 2023

A good move for all?

Djenepo hasn’t looked like he’s going to play a prevalent role Russell Martin so with some clubs outside of the United Kingdom still able to do business, a move away from St. Mary’s looks as though it will be ideal for all.

There have been bright moments for Djenepo since his arrival but the 32-time Malian international hasn’t quite kicked on as hoped upon his arrival. Now though, he’ll return to familiar surroundings in a bid to get regular game time away from Southampton.

The Belgian first division is one the 25-year-old winger has impressed in before and given how players have come over from that division and found success in England in recent years, it should be a good test of just what Djenepo is capable of after his four years with Southampton.