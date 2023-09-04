3 managers Fleetwood Town should consider to replace Scott Brown

Fleetwood Town are in the hunt for a new boss after deciding to part company with Scott Brown.

Fleetwood Town have made a slow start to the new season and are currently sat joint-bottom of the League One table.

The Cod Army are winless in their first six league outings and were beaten 2-1 away at Charlton Athletic last time out.

Brown, 38, guided them to a 13th place finish in the last campaign and won 29.7% of games in charge.

Here we look at three replacements the Lancashire side should consider to replace him….

Michael Appleton

The 47-year-old is available and has been weighing up his options since he was sacked by Blackpool in January. He is an experienced coach who has also had spells at Portsmouth, Blackburn Rovers, Oxford United and Lincoln City in the past.

The Mancunian impressed during his stint with the latter and guided them to the play-off final in the third tier back in 2021. However, the Imps were denied promotion after losing in the final against Blackpool at Wembley.

Karl Robinson

He had a spell in the Premier League last season as Sam Allardyce’s assistant alongside Robbie Keane at Leeds United. The trio weren’t able to keep the Whites in the top flight though and the Yorkshire outfit were relegated to the Championship and they all left.

Robinson, 42, spent six years as number one at MK Dons from 2010 to 2016 and has since had further stints at Charlton Athletic and Oxford United as he searches for a new role now.

Steve Cotterill

The ex-Bristol City and Portsmouth man left Shrewsbury Town in June after three seasons at New Meadow. He won 33.7% of games in charge and they finished 12th last term.

Cotterill is vastly experienced in the Football League and has overseen 886 matches from the dugout so far.