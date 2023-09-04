The 2023 summer transfer is over and once again, clubs in the Championship have impressed with their increasing level of spending.
Times before would see Championship clubs limited to free and loan signings, with the odd club making the odd transfer.
Today though, clubs in the Championship can be among some of the wealthiest and highest-spending in Europe; especially those coming down from the Premier League.
And we’ve seen another high level of spending from the second tier once again this summer with clubs spending a total amount of £214.57million, with a total net spend of £345.89million.
Here we look at every Championship club’s total spend and net spend from the 2023 summer transfer window, as per Transfermarkt…
Southampton
Total spend: £21.55m Net spend: £154.79m
Leicester City
Total spend: £44.1m Net spend: £61.95m
Watford
Total spend: £2.06m Net spend: £46.42m
Norwich City
Total spend: £3.12m Net spend: £24.23m
Bristol City
Total spend: £5.41m Net spend: £17.59m
Swansea City
Total spend: £7.35m Net spend: £12.95m
West Brom
Total spend: £0 Net spend: £7.8m
Coventry City
Total spend: £30.03m Net spend: £7.34m
Blackburn Rovers
Total spend: £1m Net spend: £4.2m
Middlesbrough
Total spend: £9.05m Net spend: £3.25m
QPR
Total spend: £0 Net spend: £3.11m
Huddersfield Town
Total spend: £0m Net spend: £2m
Sunderland
Total spend: £9.3m Net spend: £1.9m
Birmingham City
Total spend: £5.69m Net spend: £0.76m
Cardiff City
Total spend: £0 Net spend: £0.33m
Rotherham United
Total spend: £1.1m Net spend: -£1.1m
Sheffield Wednesday
Total spend: £1.3m Net spend: -£1.3m
Plymouth Argyle
Total spend: £2.48m Net spend: -£2.48m
Ipswich Town
Total spend: £3.5m Net spend: -£3.5m
Preston North End
Total spend: £3.84m Net spend: -£3.84m
Leeds United
Total spend: £35.9m Net spend: -£4.07m
Hull City
Total spend: £7.15m Net spend: -£5.35m
Millwall
Total spend: £6.24m Net spend: -£6.24m
Stoke City
Total spend: £14.4m Net spend: –£8.95m