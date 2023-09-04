The 2023 summer transfer is over and once again, clubs in the Championship have impressed with their increasing level of spending.

Times before would see Championship clubs limited to free and loan signings, with the odd club making the odd transfer.

Today though, clubs in the Championship can be among some of the wealthiest and highest-spending in Europe; especially those coming down from the Premier League.

And we’ve seen another high level of spending from the second tier once again this summer with clubs spending a total amount of £214.57million, with a total net spend of £345.89million.

Here we look at every Championship club’s total spend and net spend from the 2023 summer transfer window, as per Transfermarkt…

Southampton

Total spend: £21.55m Net spend: £154.79m

Leicester City

Total spend: £44.1m Net spend: £61.95m

Watford

Total spend: £2.06m Net spend: £46.42m

Norwich City

Total spend: £3.12m Net spend: £24.23m

Bristol City

Total spend: £5.41m Net spend: £17.59m

Swansea City

Total spend: £7.35m Net spend: £12.95m

West Brom

Total spend: £0 Net spend: £7.8m

Coventry City

Total spend: £30.03m Net spend: £7.34m

Blackburn Rovers

Total spend: £1m Net spend: £4.2m

Middlesbrough

Total spend: £9.05m Net spend: £3.25m

QPR

Total spend: £0 Net spend: £3.11m

Huddersfield Town

Total spend: £0m Net spend: £2m

Sunderland

Total spend: £9.3m Net spend: £1.9m

Birmingham City

Total spend: £5.69m Net spend: £0.76m

Cardiff City

Total spend: £0 Net spend: £0.33m

Rotherham United

Total spend: £1.1m Net spend: -£1.1m

Sheffield Wednesday

Total spend: £1.3m Net spend: -£1.3m

Plymouth Argyle

Total spend: £2.48m Net spend: -£2.48m

Ipswich Town

Total spend: £3.5m Net spend: -£3.5m

Preston North End

Total spend: £3.84m Net spend: -£3.84m

Leeds United

Total spend: £35.9m Net spend: -£4.07m

Hull City

Total spend: £7.15m Net spend: -£5.35m

Millwall

Total spend: £6.24m Net spend: -£6.24m

Stoke City

Total spend: £14.4m Net spend: –£8.95m