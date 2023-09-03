Wycombe Wanderers to keep tabs on 24-year-old ahead of January

Wycombe Wanderers will continue to monitor Larne striker Lee Bonis, reports Alan Nixon.

Wycombe Wanderers ended up pulling out of a move for the attacker in the last summer transfer window.

Bonis, 24, stayed put beyond the deadline despite interest from England.

Reporter Nixon has reported on his Patreon page that the Chairboys will continue to keep tabs on his development ahead of January.

Wycombe eyeing striker

Wycombe could see Bonis as someone to bolster their attacking options down the line. The forward was handed a new deal by his current club earlier this summer and they have tied up down on a contract until 2026.

He has been a key player since moving to Inver Park last year and has since made 71 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 30 goals and 11 assists. Larne won the NIFL Premiership last season thanks to his goals.

Bonis has also played for Portadown in the past and fired 34 goals in 84 outings during his stint at Shamrock Park.

He is a proven goal scorer in Northern Ireland and the next step for him now may well be testing himself in the English game. For now though, he will have to wait four months before the window opens again.

Wycombe won 1-0 away at Northampton Town this weekend courtesy of defender Richard Keogh’s winner. They have picked up 10 points from their first six games and are sat in 9th position in the League One table, two points off the play-offs.

Next up for Matt Bloomfield’s side is a home clash against Blackpool as they look to build some momentum.