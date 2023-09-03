Sunderland looked into summer deal for 22-year-old

Sunderland missed out on a summer deal to sign Benjamin Rollheiser from Estudiantes, reports Alan Nixon.

Sunderland were keen on luring the winger to the Stadium of Light before the end of the transfer window.

Rollheiser, 22, has spent his whole career to date in his native Argentina but emerged on the radar of the Black Cats as they searched for attacking reinforcements.

However, as reported by Nixon on his Patreon page, Tony Mowbray’s side weren’t able to secure the signing in the end and were forced to look elsewhere for targets.

1 of 14 What is Oli McBurnie's former club? Swansea City Barnsley Huddersfield Town Luton Town

Sunderland missed out on move

Rollheiser would have been an interesting addition for Sunderland if they were able to have got a deal over the line. He would have given them more competition and depth on the wing and has potential to grow and develop in the future.

The former Argentina youth international was on the books at River Plate before linking up with Estudiantes last year, having previously played for his current club earlier on at academy level.

He has since scored three goals in 38 games for Estudiantes but his situation at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi has been up in the air amid interest from England.

Sunderland will have to shelve their interest until January at least now as they look to build some momentum in the Championship now under Mowbray. They reached the play-offs last term and were beaten at the semi-finals stage by eventual winners Luton Town as they look to get into the top six once again in this campaign.

They thumped Southampton 5-0 this weekend and will be eager to build on that emphatic victory with a win over QPR after the international break.