Manchester United looked at Sunderland ace but were put off by his valuation

Manchester United looked at a deal for Sunderland youngster Chris Rigg this summer but were put off by his valuation, reports Alan Nixon.

Sunderland managed to keep hold of the prospect beyond the transfer deadline last Friday.

Rigg, 16, scored for the Black Cats in their 5-0 win over Southampton at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

According to reporter Nixon on his Patreon page, Manchester United were interested in luring him to Old Trafford but weren’t keen on spending his £3million price tag.

Sunderland star eyed

Rigg has a very bright future ahead of him at Sunderland and they will be desperate to keep hold of him for as long as possible. Interest from the league above is inevitable down the line and he will be eager to carry on his impressive development in the North East.

The teenager has risen up through the academy ranks of his current club and has been a regular at various youth levels over recent years.

He was handed his first-team debut in January of this year in an FA Cup clash against League One side Shrewsbury Town and has since been involved with Tony Mowbray’s senior squad.

Rigg has made five appearances for the Black Cats now and has chipped in with two goals as he eyes more game time in this campaign.

Sunderland have picked up seven points from their first five games of this term and will be in confident mood now after battering Southampton. Next up for them is a trip to QPR after the international break as they look to build some momentum.