Leicester City missed out on summer move for international striker

Leicester City missed out on a deal to sign striker Georges Mikautadze in the last transfer window, reports Alan Nixon.

Leicester City were keen on landing the Georgia international in the last transfer window to bolster their attacking options.

Mikautadze, 22, ended up joining Eredivisie giants Ajax from newly promoted Ligue 1 side Metz.

Reporter Nixon has claimed on his Patreon page that the Foxes wanted him but weren’t able to land his signature as they needed to offload someone first.

Leicester missed out

Mikautadze would have been an impressive addition by Leicester if they were able to lure him over to England. He is a decent age and has the potential to grow and develop in the future.

However, it wasn’t to be and the Championship outfit ended up bringing in Tom Cannon from Everton on deadline day instead. The forward spent the second-half of last term on loan in the second tier with Preston North End and was a hit during his time at Deepdale, scoring eight goals in all competitions.

Mikautadze has spent the past seven years at Metz and broke into their first-team last year after a couple of loan spells away in Belgium at RFC Seraing to boost his development. He fired 24 goals in all competitions in the last campaign to fire his previous club to promotion from Ligue 2.

That form saw other clubs swoop in and Ajax ended up winning the race for his signature as they look to win the Dutch title. Metz coincidently replaced him with Hull City’s Oscar Estupinan on loan and the Tigers began life without the Colombian with a 1-0 away win at Leicester this weekend courtesy of Liam Delap’s winner.