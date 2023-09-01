According to reporter Ian Mitchelmore, Swansea City are to suffer disappointment in their interest in 20-year-old Chelsea youngster Bashir Humphreys.

Mitchlemore reports that the Exeter-born central defender is ‘set to stay’ at Stamford Bridge despite loan interest in him from the Swans.

Bashir Humphreys set to stay at Chelsea amid Swansea loan interest. #CFC LB/LWB, CB and ST wanted by Michael Duff today. Kristian Pedersen deal should go through. Huge 12 hours ahead… #Swans #DeadlineDay — Ian Mitchelmore (@IanMitchelmore) September 1, 2023

Humphreys joined the Chelsea youth system at U18 level, signing from a similar set-up at Reading.

He has yet to make a concerted breakthrough into the senior plans at Chelsea, although he has two appearances under his belt in the FA and Carabao Cups.

Other than that, his football experience has been with the U18s and U21s at Stamford Bridge alongside a loan out last season at German club SC Paderborn, who play in the 2.Bundesliga. He has been linked with a Championship loan move for much of this summer but it seems that he’ll be remaining at Stamford Bridge amid Mitchelmore’s update.

Will this hurt Swansea?

Swansea City currently sit 20th in the Championship table after a winless opening four games.

They have conceded seven goals so defensive reinforcements must be on the mind of Michael Duff as Mitchelmore has mentioned.

Missing out on a deal for Chelsea talent Humphreys will not be that big a hurt if they can get a centre-back in during these final few hours of the window.

If that is not the case if the Swans cannot secure a deal for a central defender before the window closes, then they may well feel the hurt from Humphreys staying with the Blues, but time will tell just how the final hours of the window pan out.